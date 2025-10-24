The holidays are fast approaching, and one Coastal Bend volunteer group is asking for community help to ensure foster children have a memorable Christmas celebration.

The Jim Wells County Welfare Board is collecting toys, clothing and gift cards to bring joy to foster children during the holiday season. For many of these children, the board's Christmas party may be their only holiday celebration.

While most children associate the holidays with family gatherings, food and gifts under the tree, Christmas can look very different for kids in foster care and sometimes feel lonely.

Cortney Jones understands this reality firsthand. Now 40 years old and a candidate for State District 12, Jones is also the founder of Change One. Before deciding to run for office, she grew up as a foster child.

"Throughout my experience in foster care, I have had group homes, shelters, foster homes. And each of my experiences have been different. And how people have supported me throughout the holidays," Jones said.

Jones spent 10 years of her life in foster care starting at age 8 and aging out at 18. She said holidays for her were far from traditional experiences.

When discussing the upcoming Jim Wells County Welfare Board Christmas party for foster kids, Jones reflected on how meaningful such an event would have been during her childhood.

"I can only imagine if I did have an event where there are people loving on me and showing me that they care. That that would've made of difference for me," Jones said.

Jim Wells County Board President Magda Luna said holidays are one of the hardest times for foster children, who often lack the stability that other children take for granted.

Jim Wells County non-profit group seeks donations to bring Christmas joy to foster children

"Children - all they want is a stable home. They just want a soft bed to lay on and they just want to be part of something," Luna said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Family and Protective Services said about 100 foster care children live in Jim Wells County, though the number changes daily as children move in and out of the system.

Luna emphasized the importance of making sure these children have gifts to open during the holiday season.

"A lot of the kids have never really had a good Christmas. And we wanted to make sure that we would have extra gifts for them. To at least enjoy - have something to open up on Christmas," Luna said.

Both Luna and Jones agree that no child should feel forgotten during a season traditionally associated with love and happiness. They hope the community will step up to help make these foster care children feel special during the holidays.

Santa has the party marked on his calendar to deliver Christmas presents to the foster children in attendance. To help Santa and the Jim Wells County Welfare Board by call 361-562-9166.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!