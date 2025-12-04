Law enforcement agencies in Jim Wells County are increasing patrols and implementing a coordinated no-refusal DWI enforcement period starting December 11th to combat impaired driving during the holiday season.

The initiative involves Department of Public Safety, Alice Police Department, and Jim Wells County Sheriff deputies are working together to prevent alcohol-related crashes that historically spike during holiday celebrations.

During the no-refusal period, officers who suspect impairment can obtain warrants for immediate blood draws on the spot, making it easier to secure evidence in driving while intoxicated cases.

Jim Wells County law enforcement agencies launch holiday DWI crackdown with no-refusal period

The enforcement comes as statistics show a concerning trend in the area. According to Texas Department of Transportation, Jim Wells County has experienced 155 alcohol-related crashes since 2022, with 53 of those occurring within Alice city limits.

Sgt. Rob Mallory of DPS emphasized the severity of the impaired driving problem statewide.

"Impaired driving is the three leading cause of fatal crashes we have here in the State of Texas. So, obviously we want to do our part to reduce that number of fatal crashes," Mallory said.

Local residents understand the devastating consequences of impaired driving. Francisco Mendoza, who has lived in Jim Wells County for 80 years, has witnessed holiday crashes firsthand and stresses the importance of responsible celebration.

"It (doesn't) help to drink and drive. Because your reactions slows down. And before you know it you can cause an accident or run over somebody," Mendoza said.

Charles Smith, an Alice resident whose family continues to live with consequences from a decades-old incident, advocates for alternative transportation options.

"There's no reason for people to get behind the wheel when they're drinking. I don't drink personally. If you're impaired, or if you've been drinking somewhere you should get a ride home or get someone else to drive," Smith said.

The no-refusal enforcement period is designed to deter dangerous choices by making prosecution more likely when impairment is suspected. Officials hope the tougher stance will prevent holiday tragedies.

Mallory emphasized that the goal isn't to ruin anyone's holiday celebration, but simply to ensure everyone makes it home safely to their families.

