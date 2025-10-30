Jim Wells County holds annual breast cancer walk

JIM WELLS COUNY, Texas — The Jim Wells County community was out in Ben Bolt on Wednesday, Oct. 29, for the annual cancer walk. Organizers say the walk was held to show support for fighters, as well as raise funds for them.

The Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco drummers kicked off the event as attendees walked around the track. Neighbors wore pink as each family took a step to support their loved ones.

Cancer survivors and fighters were honored after the first walk. Each revealing the cancer they overcame or were fighting.

Cancer survivor Nora Contreras has been attending the walk for the last five years. She fought and won two cancer diagnosis- ovarian cancer and skin cancer.

While she was scared, she knew she had a strong support system and the community through community events such as this walk.

"I was scared. I was younger. I was scared. And I just wanted it removed. I told the doctor I wanted to have surgery. I was really scared," Contreras said.

Contreras worries about the terrible disease in her family. She lost her mother and grandmother to cancer as well.

"I wish there was no more cancer. I wish that when someone was diagnosed with cancer that they could go into the hospital and get it removed," Contreras said.

She's thankful to the Ben bolt community for always showing cancer survivors and fighters that they matter.

"Without the fundings these walks do we wouldn't have the medicine. The technology we have now to diagnose you sooner," Contreras said.