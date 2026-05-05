Jim Wells County fair gives fourth graders a hands-on agriculture education

JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — Fourth-grade students from Jim Wells and Duval County schools stepped outside the classroom for a hands-on lesson in agriculture at the Jim Wells County Fair Ag Day.

The event gives students a chance to experience farm animals, crops and farming equipment up close — with organizers saying the goal is to connect kids to an industry that shapes their daily lives but often goes unnoticed.

Students rotated through different stations learning about livestock, crops and farming technology, and how each plays a role in feeding communities across South Texas.

Mallory Harris, a student at La Gloria ISD, said the experience brought the realities of agriculture closer to home.

"I think it's kinda sad to see them, but then they're good to eat. I kinda want them but it's sad," Harris said.

Harris said the event also changed the way she thinks about everyday products.

"I feel like it's kinda weird. To know like what we eat, it also goes on our face and what we wear. I think it's kinda weird," Harris said.

Her classmate Gabriela Valdez shared a similar reaction.

"Like whenever the meat of a cow is on our table - I'm like 'Oh my gosh. This is sad.' Sometimes I just walk away. Sometimes I don't eat dinner," Valdez said.

Penelope Capetillo, a student at Premont ISD, said she didn't realize how much of daily life — from clothes to shoes to sports equipment — comes from plants and animals.

"You can see how it's made and how natural it is," Capetillo said. "That's cool. And you learn more than from a textbook."

About 500 students take part in the three-day event, each walking away with a better understanding of the agricultural world around them.

Organizers hope the event not only educates students but inspires the next generation to consider careers in agriculture.

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