Jim Wells County explores solutions for overcrowded 100-year-old jail

Jim Wells County leaders are taking steps to address an overcrowded jail and the growing financial burden of paying other facilities to house inmate overflow.

Commissioners met in court Friday, March 27, to discuss long-term solutions, which include bringing in experts like Southwest Architects to determine whether to expand the current 100-year-old jail or build a new facility.

"Obviously everybody knows we’re having problems with overcrowding at the jail. That is the root cause of the transport cause they keep—that keeps being brought up," Jim Wells County Sheriff Joseph "Guy" Baker said.

For years, the county has struggled with limited jail space, forcing officials to send inmates elsewhere. The practice has cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"I think this analysis is going to be important for the commissioners so they can see the hard numbers as to what’s best. Whether we add on, or build a new facility," Baker said.

A contract is expected to be drafted before the analysis begins, with funding coming from the county's general fund. There is currently no final price tag for the project.

Annabelle Garcia, a Jim Wells County resident of 40 years, said as the community grows, so does the need for a solution to the inmate overflow.

"It's about time," Garcia said.

Garcia believes expanding or building a new facility makes sense for the county.

"Well, as far as I’m concerned is we need to have good—I mean—even though they’re in there for a reason they’re still human beings. And we need to have them in a safe place," Garcia said.

"The community’s growing so there’s more population, so it makes sense to me. I don’t know about the rest of the people, but as far as I’m concerned—yes, we need that," Garcia said.

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