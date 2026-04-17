Jim Wells County deputies seize $227,931 during a highway traffic stop

A traffic stop in Jim Wells County led to a massive cash seizure on Wednesday, April 15, according to a Facebook post by the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies with the Criminal Interdiction Division pulled over a vehicle on U.S. Highway 281. After speaking with the driver, identified as Monica Gil, a deputy asked for consent to search the vehicle, and she agreed.

During the search, the deputy uncovered several taped packages hidden inside the vehicle. Those packages contained $227,931 in cash.

Deputies took Gil to the Sheriff’s Office. She was later booked into the Jim Wells County Jail. She faces charges of money laundering between 150,000 and 300,000, as well as the unlawful use of a criminal instrument.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!