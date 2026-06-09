Jim Wells County Constable Frank Davila Jr. remembered as pillar of Premont community

Premont is mourning the loss of Jim Wells County Constable Precinct 4 Frank Davila Jr., a native son who spent nearly 4 decades patrolling the community he called home.

For 38 years, Davila served the people of Premont and Jim Wells County. But those who knew him say his impact went far beyond law enforcement.

Albert Martinez, Jim Wells County Constable Precinct 1, remembered Davila as someone the community and fellow officers could always count on.

"Loss for his community. Loss for the local law enforcement community. Cause he had been around for a long time. You know — he was solid. He was someone you could count on. If he told you he was going to be somewhere, at a certain time, Frank would be there," Martinez said.

Martinez remembered Davila as a man of his word — someone who showed up, served others, and never forgot the people around him.

"Dedication to the law enforcement community, but also to the public. That he served. That he was available to them," Martinez said. "We're gonna miss him a whole lot."

Nueces County Precinct Five Constable Jim Wells County Constable Frank Davila Jr. has died while serving Premont.

Martinez said Davila should be remembered for his dedication — not only to law enforcement — but to the people he served, and that Davila always made himself available to his community.

Premont resident Colton Smith said Davila was more than an officer — he was a role model.

"He knew almost everyone's name by heart. And everyone was a friend," Smith said.

"Frank Davila was a — for me — I would consider him the embodiment of a good man. He came at you with the type of respect that you wanted to be treated with and he only expected you to be the same," Smith said.

Smith said Davila expected people — especially young men — to hold themselves to a higher standard, and remembered him as a man of good ethics who led by example.

"Frank Davila was a good role model for anybody to look up to especially for — not only as a man but in law enforcement," Smith said.

When Davila was escorted through Premont on Monday, residents showed up in support.

Friends, family, and community members will have the chance to pay their respects this weekend. Services for Frank Davila Jr. are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Premont Catholic Church, as the community comes together to honor a life of service.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!