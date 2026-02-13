Jim Wells County AgriLife adds economic development agent to strengthen local economy

Jim Wells County is working toward an economic boost through a newly created position designed to bridge economic gaps and strengthen the local community.

Ann Marie Torres has been hired as the county's new Prairie A&M AgriLife Economic Development Coordinator. Her role focuses on connecting the community and strengthening the local economy.

"My job is to work with the local community leaders, veterans, businesses, families and youth within the community of Jim Wells County," Torres said.

Her goal is to help stimulate growth, especially for businesses that have struggled through an economy that once depended heavily on the oilfield industry.

Torres recognizes that small rural communities often lack visibility and exposure that could help them grow.

"The majority of small rural communities don't get that exposure of being out there," Torres said.

Torres wants to spread awareness and build on what the county already has to offer for everyone in the community.

"I think one of the most important parts primarily is to allow individuals to see that the community is here. And then build from the aspect of the things we can offer," Torres said.

Her job already has one major advantage working in her favor: Jim Wells County's strategic location with access to land and water resources.

The county is home to locally owned businesses like Dixie Iron Works, whose leadership is optimistic about the new position's potential impact.

Oscar Saenz, Vice President of Production Sales at Dixie Iron Works, said he's eager to see what the new position brings to the economy.

"Someone like that in that capacity will help these other small businesses grow and recruit talent is a big benefit to this community," Saenz said.

Torres says this new state-funded role represents an investment in future economic stability for Jim Wells County.

