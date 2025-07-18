Growing vegetation in Lake Corpus Christi raises safety concerns as neighbors seek city action

JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — The water levels at Lake Corpus Christi remain low, but vegetation in the lake continues to grow higher. Since November, residents have noticed the problem worsening with no action from local authorities.

"It's only gotten worse. As you can see, we're in the channel and the surface rain that we've gotten hasn't touched the lake level, but it has grown,"Barbon Harbor Estates HOA president, John Ahrens, said.

Ahrens reached out to Corpus Christi Water to find a solution to this growing problem but said his concerns haven't been adequately addressed.

Growing vegetation in Lake Corpus Christi raises safety concerns

"Nothing has happened. There's been brief communication with the city," Ahrens said.

Ahrens warns that if the vegetation isn't removed now, it could become dangerous when lake levels eventually rise.

"Would you want your child to jump into the lake with all of this under it? There's a tremendous drowning risk associated with that," Ahrens said.

Ahrens received a document from Corpus Christi Water — Ordinance #457 signed on November 14, 1933 — but he said it doesn't clearly establish responsibility for maintaining the lake.

"Everything I've seen is the city owns Lake Corpus Christi. Owns and operates," Ahrens said.

Neighborhood News Reporter Victoria Balderrama reached out to the City of Corpus Christi for more information.

Drew Molly, Chief Operating Officer for Corpus Christi Water, was unavailable for comment. In a statement, the city acknowledged the issue.

"The City of Corpus Christi is aware of the vegetation overgrowth at Lake Corpus Christi and is currently reviewing and evaluating the situation in light of recent drought conditions."

While many questions remain unanswered, residents in Sandia hope for improved dialogue between their community and city officials.