Lake Corpus Christi residents worry about public's safety in the water

SAN PATRICIO, TX — Lake Corpus Christi has dropped significantly since the beginning of the year. Now, some lake residents are worried about the public’s safety in the water.

"The interesting thing is it didn't start until the water level went away,” lake resident Joh Ahrens said.

Ahrens has lived on the lake for three years. When the water level started to drop, there was one thing in particular that John noticed.

"Trees sticking out of the water near the dam and near the park. There's a lot of them causing potential hazards and dangers for boaters and tubing,” Ahrens said.

The trees in Lake Corpus Christi have become a growing problem.

"My wife says she doesn't want to go in the water because she's afraid to get speared by these trees,” Ahrens said.

Ahrens concern comes after two people drowned in Lake Corpus Christi over the weekend.

"Unfortunately, at Lake Corpus Christi, we have had multiple drownings this year,” Captain Game Warden Ben Baker said.

The total number of drownings stands at four, an unusually high number to Texas Parks and Wildlife.

"Most of the drownings were from swimming. The non-use of personal flotation device was not used in all cases,” Baker said.

Baker urges visitors to be aware of their surroundings as the water levels remain low.

"The areas they have known before to be grateful slops might be a little unpredictable,” Baker said.

While none of the drownings have been attributed to any hazards in the lake, Ahrens wants answers.

"That's one of my biggest concerns and why I want to bring awareness about this to the stewards of the lake. Is this being looked at,” Ahrens said.

With some of these issues addressed at Lake Corpus Christi, Ahrens and his neighbors hope to see the lake safe and navigable when the water returns.