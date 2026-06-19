Federal, state and local agencies held a drone demonstration in Jim Wells County on Friday, showcasing new technologies being considered to help track, monitor and combat the new world screwworm.

The demonstration highlighted how drones, cameras and artificial intelligence could be used to identify animals that may be injured or infested in areas that are difficult to reach.

Federal agencies demonstrate drone technology in Jim Wells County to combat new world screwworm

Michael Schmoyer, Associate Administrator at USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, said the technology builds on tools already in use for other wildlife challenges.

"This works really well for looking at feral swine — can we use this for screwworms as well? Can we use it to be looking at other animals that may have different behaviors or possible infestation," Schmoyer said.

Schmoyer said the goal is to apply proven capabilities to the screwworm threat.

"And so, we're looking at new capabilities with existing equipment. We're looking at new possibilities and innovations that can also be applied to existing approaches. So, really taking something that works and applying it to screwworms," Schmoyer said.

While technology is one part of the plan, officials say the most effective weapon against the screwworm remains the sterile fly program.

John Bellinger, lead advisor to USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins, said the screwworm is a threat he has personal experience with.

"I treated them as calves on my grandfather's place out in Wilson County. I remember it well. It's back. We have to go solve it," Bellinger said.

Bellinger said wildlife poses one of the biggest challenges in combating the parasite. White-tailed deer and feral hogs can become hosts without anyone knowing they have been injured.

When asked whether maintaining a constant supply of sterile screwworm flies is an effective long-term strategy, Bellinger said the program is essential.

"Absolutely. We're never gonna go backwards again on what happened years ago in closing the facilities," Bellinger said.

Local producers have been urged to increase inspections of their animals and report any suspected cases of screwworm infestation.

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