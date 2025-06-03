Deputies investigate Monday night murder

Jim Wells County sheriff's deputies are investigating the murder of 21-year-old Isaiah Salinas, who was shot multiple times, on Monday night, June 2, outside a home in Rancho Alegre.

Sheriff Joseph "Guy" Baker confirmed that Salinas and the alleged suspect knew each other, though investigators are withholding certain details as the investigation continues.

"We got called due to the gun shot report," Baker said.

Deputies found Salinas shot several times outside a home in the 1800 block of Carmen Street. He later died at Alice Hospital.

Family members described Salinas as "an amazing young man" who was working to turn his life around after becoming a father.

"During the investigation, we did find additional information and details of - that I don't want to reveal just yet," Baker said.

Law enforcement has arrested a person believed to be connected to Salinas' death, but charges have not yet been filed. Investigators are still searching for the weapon used in the shooting.

"We are definitely investigating this and we'll get to the bottom of it," Baker said.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact police.

Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation.

