Commissioners honor decades of service by late Constable Frank Davila Jr.

Jim Wells County Commissioners approved a resolution Friday, June 26, honoring the life and public service of the late Precinct 4 Constable Frank Davila Jr. They recognized him for his faithfulness to law enforcement and his community.

Davila passed away on June 5th ending a long and dedicated career serving Jim Wells County especially the City of Premont. He took office in January 1993 after winning as the Democratic candidate in 1992 General Election.

He spent over three decades in law enforcement and the Premont ISD resource officer.

His family accepted the resolution on behalf of Davila.

“We want to thank the commissioners, county judge, and the community for the love and support for what they’ve done for my father. He’s been there for a long time. Over three decades and he has done a lot," said Francisco Davila III, Son of the late Constable Frank Davila Jr.

Also on the Commissioner's agenda was opening the Constable's position up for applications. Applications will be taken for the precinct 4 constable until July 17th.

The next constable will finish out the late Frank Davila Jr.'s term in 2028.

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