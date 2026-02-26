Ben Bolt water tower gets maintenance overhaul as JWC Fresh Water District works to prevent future issues

A 24-year-old water tower in Ben Bolt has been taken out of service for a $300,000 maintenance project as the Jim Wells County Fresh Water District works to address rust buildup and prevent larger problems for the rural community.

Crews have spent the last week sandblasting the inside of the tower to remove rust and dirt. Rusted components have been replaced with new parts, and the project is expected to take another three weeks to complete.

For some residents, the maintenance work has renewed concerns about water quality in the area.

"I guess it's a good thing but at the most part what about the quality of water itself now. Should be addressed a little better," Rita Ramos said.

Ramos said water quality issues have been a long-standing concern for her household, impacting everything from appliances to daily routines.

"We've had to replace the water hose multiple times because it kinda calcified together to the pipe itself. The water heater also went real quick. It's just very hard," Ramos said.

She said the effects of the water are most visible when washing clothes, and her family relies exclusively on bottled water for drinking.

Octavio Flores, general manager for the Jim Wells County Fresh Water District, says the state regularly inspects their water quality and the district has always passed both water and tower inspections. He said the current maintenance work is part of routine upkeep required for water towers.

"Well the water tower is supposed to be clean at least once every 10 years. So it's time to do it again. It's time to clean it. To recheck everything inside and repaint it, recoat it," Flores said.

Flores says the cleaning is also necessary because of the groundwater the district uses, and emphasized the importance of maintaining the highest water quality standards for the community.

"It's important to have the cleanest water because it's for the environment. For the safe guard of your own body," Flores said.

While Ramos said she understands the district has several water projects underway, she wants officials to provide more proof that the water remains safe for everyday use.

Water district officials said the work will be completed in approximately three more weeks.

