Construction has officially begun on a new wing at Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco Elementary School, thanks to an $8 million bond approved by local voters.

The small district held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday, Aug. 28, to mark the start of construction on eight new elementary classrooms. The project will also include renovations to existing buildings in the school district.

Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco ISD breaks ground on multi-million bond project

Community members like Rudy Garza, who lives just two blocks from the elementary school, expressed strong support for the investment in education.

"Our school is old and it needs a lot of work," Garza said. "I'm kinda glad they got rid of the portable buildings and they're going to add on to the school and repair it better."

Students Gabriella Mercado and Delanie Hernandez participated in the groundbreaking ceremony and shared their excitement about the expansion.

"Oh my gosh. We're going to have something new for the kids to have," Mercado said.

Hernandez added that the new facilities will give students "more of an opportunity to expand their knowledge about things."

Superintendent Victoria Joslin said the additional space is necessary due to growing enrollment and aging infrastructure. The elementary campus was originally built in the 1940s, and some classrooms in the older wing are outdated.

"We need additional classrooms here because of our student enrollment and also because some of our classrooms in the old wing are a little bit dated," Joslin explained.

The district currently serves more than 400 students. Joslin emphasized that the bond-funded improvements will benefit both current and future students.

"We were just full of pride. It's very exciting that we're doing this addition. And we're super proud because this is going to benefit our students," she said.

Construction on the new wing is expected to be completed by early next year.

