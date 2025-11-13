Badger Builders: perfecting skills and futures through hands-on construction program

Students at Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco High School are picking up more than books these days. They're picking up tools and laying the foundation for their future through the Badger Builders program.

The program teaches students welding and construction skills, giving them hands-on experience that could help in future careers or simply teach them valuable life skills.

"I've had maybe a week of experience with my dad but I wasn't - and I forgot all about it - that was very young. So, when I got over here I learned more of a concept to it and found out I was really good at it," Nathaniel Pulido said.

Pulido is one of many students discovering new talents through the program. For some, like Brayden Pena, this marks their first time using drills or welding torches.

"I've never built anything before. And a lot of us in the class never took a construction class like this or had any experience like this before. So, it's nice to say that we did this," Pena said.

The students work on campus projects to fix what's needed while also giving back to their community through fundraisers and helping others.

"I feel like just working together making stuff for our community is the best part of it," Oryian Elizalde said.

Each project helps refine their skills and builds confidence for the future.

"This is, like, life long skills. We don't ever forget this kind of stuff especially once you do it. You got to keep going, keep working at it," Walker Dunlavy said.

The program offers more than just experience. Students can also get certified through a partnership with the local community college, adding valuable credentials to their resumes.

School officials say the program has saved the district more than $1,500. The program funds itself through community donations, making it a sustainable investment in student futures.

The Badger Builders say every nail, every cut and every blueprint serves as a lesson in leadership and teamwork, preparing them for whatever path they choose after graduation.

