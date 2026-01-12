The constant temperature changes in South Texas can put extra strain on your HVAC system, leading to costly repairs or even complete system replacement.

Whether your system is new or old, regular checks are key, especially when temperatures keep flipping between hot and cold.

"With South Texas you never know what you're gonna get," said J.D. Ruiz, C.A.W. Operation Manager.

Weather whiplash puts strain on HVAC systems, could cost homeowners

The constant switching increases stress on heat pumps, shortening their lifespan. While newer systems should handle the temperature changes better, the frequent on-and-off cycling can still cause problems.

"When it flings - going from hot to cold - so, normally on a newer system there should be nothing wrong with it. The constant off and on can cause a problem - speaking heating wise or your heating element or your gas furnace," Ruiz said.

Older systems face more significant challenges. The constant temperature changes can lead to burned-out elements and failed motors. Repairs can range from a few hundred dollars to the cost of an entirely new system.

Older units may also be harder to fix, with parts that are tougher to find and less efficient over time.

"To make sure everything is operating for when the temperature does switch like that - make sure everything is in coordinates. Make sure there is no element that's popped. Make sure the cooling is working," Ruiz said.

Ruiz also warns that skipping maintenance can mean missing damage caused by unwelcome guests. Mice, snakes, possums and other small animals often seek heat and water inside HVAC units, and the cost to fix those problems can add up quickly.

Experts recommend getting your HVAC system checked twice a year so you're not left without heat or cool air when you need it most.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

