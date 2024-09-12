To confess or to not confess; Alice ISD student-athletes given an ultimatum

Alice student-athletes are facing a tricky situation.

Several Alice students were issued citations over the weekendfor 'Minors in Possession' in accordance with the Alice Athletic Handbook. 84 minors were issued citations and an Alice woman, Christine Trejo, was arrested for providing alcohol to minors.

Alice's Athletic Director Coach Joe Castellano sent a letter to all parents stating that Alice ISD student-athletes had until Thursday, Sept. 12 at 4 p.m. to self-report if they had attended the party over the weekend, were issued a citation or had conducted illegal activity.

Those who self-report will be suspended for 14 days, which would begin at the date of the violation. Student-athletes who self-report will also still be permitted to practice with their sports teams and would have to undergo a four-hour mandatory drug and alcohol counseling session.

Castellano's request comes with the stipulation that if a student-athlete fails to self-report and is found to have been at the party doing any of those things, they could be kicked off of their respective sports teams.

"At Alice ISD, the safety and well-being of our students is a top priority," Coach Castellano said in his letter. "As athletes, your students represents our organization and the school district as a whole. Participation in extracurricular events in a privilege, not a right. When students make the choice to engage in such behavior, there are serious consequences."

