JWC Sheriff: Alice woman arrested for allegedly providing minors with alcohol

An Alice woman was booked into the Jim Wells County jail for allegedly providing minors with alcohol. Christine Renee Trejo was arrested Sunday morning after a neighbor called police to make a noise complaint.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home on the 100 block of Deer Meadow Drive around midnight. It would be five hours before they cleared the scene.

According to an arrest affidavit, deputies spotted a large group of minors drinking alcohol. The affidavit goes on to say some of the minors refused to obey the deputies commands and reportedly tried to barricaded one of the entrances to the property to keep deputies out.

Once law enforcement got the situation under control, they began to issue citations.

The sheriff said there were more than 100 individuals at the party including students from Alice ISD and surrounding school districts.

"Some of the students, some of the individuals left the area before and during the investigation was being conducted. So, not everybody got a citation,” Sheriff Bueno said.

One of the minors at the party was the sheriff’s granddaughter. Sheriff Bueno acknowledged her presence and confirmed she was not cited.

"She might have left," Sheriff Bueno told KRIS 6 News reporter Melissa Trevino. "She was not there at the time citations were being issued. We’re not familiar with some of these kids over there. We don’t recognize them. The officers don’t recognize them. They don’t know who they are.”

KRIS 6 News asked if officers’ recognizing individuals at the party would make a difference when issuing citations and the sheriff said “No.”

Trejo was booked into the jail on Sunday, Sept. 8 around 5 a.m. on a charge of providing alcohol to minors. She was released early Sunday afternoon on a $2,500 bond.

The minors who were at the party were not allowed to leave until their parents picked them up.

Sheriff investigators said it’ll be days before they have a clear view of what happened at the party. Pending the investigation more citations may be issued. KRIS 6 News reached out to Alice ISD for comment but no calls have been returned.

