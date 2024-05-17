Swinney Switch woman experiences hailstorm

Hailstorm hits Live Oak County in Swinney Switch.

One woman experienced the storm after it awoke her from her sleep.

A Swinney Switch woman was awoken from her sleep by the storms that hit Live Oak County on Friday, May 17.

As the rain fell people told KRIS 6 News reporter Melissa Trevino that the weather caught them off guard.

Mary Ann Kelly was inside her mobile home sleeping when the storm hit. First, the Swinney Switch woman said she heard the thunder that intensified as the storms got louder. Mary Ann soon heard hail falling onto roof of her mobile home.

“I looked out the window and I thought it was going to break some of my windows. Cause it was coming every which way. And then on my porch – I have a cover over it and it even blew all the way into my front door,” she said.

She moved to the Coastal Bend two years ago. She said this is the first hailstorm she’s experienced.

“I was really concerned about everything – concerned about a tornado (because) I don’t have no place to go,” Kelly said.

As all of this was happening - she stayed close to the weather apps.

She said she likes rain…but wishes it was just rain.

