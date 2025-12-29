As dangerously low temperatures move into South Texas, veterinarians are reminding pet owners that animals feel the cold just as much as humans do and need proper protection during winter weather.

The simple rule when considering pets and cold weather is straightforward: if it feels too cold for you, it's probably too cold for your furry friend.

"You want to give them shelter. Which shelter is legally required if you have an animal outside. So you make sure they stay warm," said Samuel Wilkinson, veterinarian with Wilkinson Veterinary Clinic.

South Texas veterinarian shares essential tips to keep pets safe during winter freeze

Wilkinson said winter weather can be life-threatening for animals, making preparation crucial as temperatures drop.

"First thing you want to understand is what your risk factors are. You want to be able to know where the wind is coming from," Wilkinson said.

According to Wilkinson, pet owners should consider three key factors: wind direction, shelter, and keeping pets off the ground.

The rapid temperature changes common in South Texas create additional challenges for pets trying to adapt to colder conditions.

"A lot of it has to do with how fast the temperature changes. Now, unfortunately, a lot of times - here - we don't ease into it. It typically goes like 80 degrees and now it's going to be in the 30s," Wilkinson said.

For pet owners who cannot bring outdoor animals inside, proper shelter and water are essential. Insulation becomes key to keeping pets warm during cold snaps.

Veterinarians recommend using blankets, cardboard, or hay for insulation while elevating pets above the cold ground. Heaters and heat lamps can be used safely, but pet owners must ensure the equipment won't cause fires and that animals remain safe around heating devices.

Wilkinson emphasized that protecting pets during dangerous weather conditions is both a legal requirement and moral responsibility for pet owners.

"It's the humane thing to do," Wilkinson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

