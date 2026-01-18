Single father selected as the recipient of 23rd Habitat for Humanity home in Jim Wells County

Jim Wells County Habitat for Humanity is celebrating a major milestone with the construction of their 23rd home, marking a life-changing moment for single father Leonel Gonzales and his 5-year-old daughter, Mavis.

Gonzales, who is on the autism spectrum, said faith led him to apply for a Habitat for Humanity home as he focused on providing stability for his family.

"I applied because I prayed for a stable home for my daughter and I," Gonzales said.

When he received the call that he had been selected, Gonzales said the news was overwhelming in the best way possible.

"I was shocked and grateful. I was not expecting that at all," Gonzales said.

Gonzales said his priorities have always been clear: his daughter's safety, education and privacy. He often thinks about his own father and the role model he hopes to be for Mavis.

During a recent visit to the construction site where their future home is being built, Gonzales and Mavis were already imagining the life they'll build there.

"That it's going to give her a lot of things that I could ever imagine. She's really happy and really excited to move into her new house," Gonzales said.

Looking ahead, Gonzales' hopes for his daughter are simple: success, education and opportunity.

"To be very successful in life and to make sure my daughter goes to school, has a very good job, and goes to college," Gonzales said. "Yes, this is the very first step and the first chapter in the book."

Gonzales emphasized that this home wouldn't be possible without the volunteers and donors who make Habitat's mission a reality.

"My daughter and I want to say thank you to Habitat for Humanity, especially the amazing Care-a-Vanners. Thank you for giving your time and helping build our home," Gonzales said.

Gonzales said this home represents the result of countless volunteer hours and community support all working together to make homeownership possible.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

