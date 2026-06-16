Rain continues across Jim Wells and Duval counties, but residents carry on with daily routines

Rain continues to fall across Jim Wells and Duval counties, but most residents are carrying on with business as usual, with only a few closures reported.

Among the closures are Agua Dulce ISD and the Department of Public Safety in Jim Wells County.

Coastal flooding and rough surf conditions are expected to continue through Friday, and drivers are being asked to use extra caution when out.

Weather alerts are in effect from McMullen County down to the Kleberg area as more rain is expected through the week. Officials are urging people to remain weather aware.

I met Elma Martinez at the Duval County Civic Center, where she had made her way to play her weekly bingo game with friends — undeterred by the weather.

"No. No, rain does not stop me from coming to play bingo. I love to play bingo. I love to come be with my friends," Martinez said.

Martinez said she is grateful her grass is getting rain. She also had a message for other drivers heading out in the wet conditions.

"Oh, just be careful. Watch out for the other guy and keep your eye on the road," Martinez said.

Several creeks in the area had water but were not close to overflowing as of this report.

Officials are monitoring the weather. For the most up-to-date weather information, visit KrisTV.com.

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