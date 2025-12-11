HALO-Flight's fifth aircraft, N665HF, was officially added to the nonprofit's fleet, bringing enhanced critical care capabilities to rural communities that often face long waits for emergency medical transport.

HALO-Flight held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday, Dec. 9th, in Alice.

The addition of this helicopter represents more than just expanded service—it's a lifeline for families like Jose Pereida's, who first encountered HALO-Flight during a critical moment in his son's life.

New HALO-Flight helicopter to bring more critical care lifeline to rural South Texas communities

"Nathaniel, was five days old and he was at Driscoll Children's Hospital in the ICU. He needed a higher level of care. So the first-time I learned about HALO-Flight is when they were landing in front of Driscoll Children's Hospital to pick him up," Pereida said.

That moment inspired Pereida to volunteer with HALO-Flight. Sadly, his son Nathaniel passed away in 2023.

"He gave us nine years of smiling and laughing but it was his time to go home and be in heaven," Pereida said.

There are countless stories like Pereida's throughout South Texas. HALO-Flight operates 24/7, 365 days a year, often transporting patients from small towns to specialty hospitals hours away by ground transport.

The Alice base alone has demonstrated the critical need for these services in rural areas.

"In Alice, specifically, this base has flown more than 500 patients this year alone. The folks that live in the area that we serve should feel confident that when (picked) up by a HALO helicopter," said Travis Patterson, HALO-Flight CEO.

With the addition of N665HF, HALO-Flight will be able to expand its life-saving service across the region.

Patterson emphasized that rural communities represent the organization's primary mission.

"The biggest need of our service is in rural communities… That's 80 percent of our call volume every year, because the aircraft is like a flying emergency room," Patterson said.

The new helicopter is outfitted for critical care flights and designed specifically to reach towns that often wait too long for emergency medical help. Officials say N665HF strengthens HALO-Flight's ability to get patients the care they need sooner, potentially saving lives in communities where every minute counts.

