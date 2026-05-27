Mobile community resource center brings free essentials to Alice families

A mobile community resource center stopped in Alice on Wednesday, May 27th, distributing free diapers, household supplies, and other essentials to South Texas families facing financial hardship.

For many South Texas families, making ends meet can feel like a constant balancing act. Between paying bills, buying groceries, and caring for children, some say even basic necessities can become hard to afford.

Amber Molina, a stay-at-home mom, said the support makes a real difference for families like hers.

"People like this - they helped us to make sure our kids didn't need those things. And suffer without them and it make more less on our shoulders. Knowing that we had that type of help," Molina said.

Molina and her husband are raising a large family. While her husband works in construction to provide for them, she says events like this help ease the pressure. Molina took advantage of the resources from Esperanza de Tejas, Inc. and the Alice Housing Authority.

"My husband is doing his part - you know what I mean. This is just (have) extra to make us - sure that we don't have it on our back. That - you know - that we're (not) gonna run out," Molina said.

That's where events like this mobile community resource center step in, providing items like diapers, household supplies, and other essentials to help get people to their next paycheck.

According to data from the U.S. Senate, more than 60 percent of Americans were living paycheck to paycheck in 2025, with rural communities often facing the greatest challenges.

Rose Marie Rodriguez, a ROSS coordinator with the Alice Housing Authority, said the financial strain affects even two-income households.

"Even if both parents work - they're not going to be able to make it. With the economy being the way it is - it's very hard," Rodriguez said.

"The money they would have used on this they get to use it on something else- let's say a bill," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said the need for help has only grown in recent years.

"People right now need child care, transportation, and some even need getting their driver's license. It's hard because they don't have the resources and they don't know how to get it," Rodriguez said.

In the last two years, the Alice Housing Authority has seen more people reaching out for help. When they can't provide resources directly, they work to connect people to someone who can.

Organizers say they hope events like this help families worry less about basic necessities while also connecting them to additional community support services.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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