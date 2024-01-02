Mario's Meat Market celebrates 51 years in business and a legacy

Mario's Meat Market in Alice has been open since 1973.

Mario Herrera purchased the business from his uncle on New Year's Day.

Recently celebrated 51 years in business with his family, employees and customers.

Mario's Meat Market is located at 502 South Texas Blvd in Alice, Texas.

Mario Herrera bought his business on New Year’s Day in 1973. Since than he's made more than business sales - he's made a legacy in his hometown.

Mario Herrera purchased the business from his uncle, Lee Salinas.

Herrera worked at his uncle’s business while in high school, where he learned about meat cutting and about good customer service.

Over the years, Herrera said he has faced challenges from himself and the world.

However, he said his doors remained open because of his customers.

“The main thing is we treated them good. We give them what they want. We give them the quality meats. My very first customer was Hector Chapa from here in Alice. And he walked in and bought a Bruce Pie. I sold it to him for 10 cents,” Herrera said.

The pie tradition between Herrera and Chapa has been going strong. This is just one example of Herrera’s generosity to his community, knowing many of his customers by names and family tree.

Because of these connections, Herrera’s customers and employees said that, “Mario’s business is a store for generations.”

Herrera said he’s seen the world change in many ways, like during the pandemic.

“The sales were down. And it wasn’t as busy as we usually were because everybody was afraid to even go out,” Herrera said.

While business sales dropped, the business couldn’t close its doors, Herrera said.

Herrera explained his thankfulness for the years his customers have given him.

He said the challenge he gave himself 51 years ago isn't over.

