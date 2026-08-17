Man arrested for arson after fire destroys former Del Cielo Home Health building in Alice

ALICE, Texas — A man is facing arson and burglary charges after a massive fire destroyed a building in Alice Saturday morning.

The fire broke out near Fourth and North King Streets, engulfing the former Del Cielo Home Health building. Firefighters from several departments battled the blaze for hours.

Investigators said tips from the community led them to Robert Ovalle. Police charged Ovalle with arson and burglary of a building.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!