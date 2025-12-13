Jim Wells County veterans office seeks donations for Christmas food drive to help veterans

The Jim Wells County Veterans Office is hosting a Christmas food drive on Saturday, Dec. 13, to provide holiday meals to veterans who may be struggling to put food on the table during the holiday season.

Abelardo Ortiz is a retired soldier who was drafted into the Army in his early 20s and understands the challenges many veterans face.

"Well, I wasn't happy but I said 'hey, this is my opportunity to serve the country. So, I went to Fort Bliss for basic training," Ortiz said about being drafted.

He served as a radio operator for almost two years and wasn't on the battlefield, but he recognizes that not all veterans have been as fortunate as him in their post-service lives.

"We've lost a lot of veterans that I knew. So, I'm sure they're out there. You know, they don't have enough much," Ortiz said.

When he learned about the veterans food drive being held Ortiz expressed strong support for the initiative.

"That's great. You know, we need that. There's a lot of vets out there that they don't have much funds to - and some of them might be homeless for all we know," Ortiz said.

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, there are over a million veterans on SNAP benefits nationwide. Daniel Salinas, the Jim Wells County Veterans Officer, says his office assists about 200 veterans monthly for various needs.

"This specific is to provide a little extra holiday assistance - food wise - because things are going up in cost. I'll make as many baskets as I can," Salinas said.

Salinas, a Marine himself, understands that veterans don't always have enough food to sustain themselves and their families, especially during the holidays when expenses can increase.

The drive-through event will take place Saturday, Dec. 13, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the old bank building at the corner of North Cameron and East Main Street. Donations including cash, food, and gift cards will be accepted until Monday, Dec. 22.

Officials say every donation makes a difference in helping veterans who have served their country receive a proper Christmas meal.

