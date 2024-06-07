In memory of 'extraordinaire" English teacher at Alice ISD

Alice ISD honored the late Marin Perez.

Perez was an English for 43 years. He passed away in 2021.

He a reading nook was dedicated in his honor.

An educator who gave decades to the Alice community was honored Thursday, June 6. School officials at Alice Independent School District unveiled a reading nook at the Alice High School.

It’s a small corner of the library with a big tribute to Marin Perez.

Perez, an English teacher with Alice ISD, spent more than 40-years helping people love literature. He started his career in 1978.

He died in 2021 from complications during heart surgery.

Because this was during COVID restrictions - he wasn’t given a proper farewell. But on Thursday, that all changed. The school district created a nook in his honor.

"It feels so wonderful just to hear everybody speak about him. All the things he did. He did so much for so many people. All the things he did. And I'm very proud of him,” Rosa Perez, Marin Perez' sister said

Rosa was touched by the special tribute.

Several of his friends and colleagues also paid their respects.

"Marin - aside from being a great educator - was a great friend. He loved everyone. He helped everyone. And if you ever need someone to listen to you he was there,” Celina Garcia, a coworkers of Marin Perez' said.

Story after story gave a glimpse into who Marin was.

"It's a great honor for our family,” Rosa Perez said.

The nook displays Marin’s photo, a plaque, a special quote of Marin’s, and books he taught.

School leaders said they want Marin Perez’s legacy to continue by having the nook in his honor will help students for years to come.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.