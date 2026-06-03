Alice Volunteer Services combat illegal dumping

Illegal dumping at Alice Volunteer Services is putting an unnecessary strain on the organization's resources, organizers say, diverting money away from food and basic needs for families in Jim Wells County.

Volunteer Donald Anderson says the problem is ongoing.

"We have received mattresses many times. I don't know - maybe four or five times in a year. Which we do not take. We can't take those. We have to have somebody haul them away," Anderson said.

Recently, Anderson found a broken water pipe caused by illegal dumping, resulting in repair costs and a higher-than-normal water bill.

"We're a volunteer services. We're helping the community. We would appreciate it if people would not dump things like that that we cannot accept," Anderson said.

"We can't be doing things like that. We need the money to help people - not repair broken pipes," Anderson said.

Alice Volunteer Services provided nearly 200 families — including Isabel Garza — with food on Wednesday alone, food purchased with monetary donations and money from the store, Trash and Treasure.

"Well, I feel pretty bad cause - you know - they try to help you with food - whatever they can give you. Which I appreciate it - you know. And it's hard for them - you know - for them to deal with that too," Garza said.

Organizers say it costs about $90,000 a year to buy food for the community. When money has to go toward cleaning up or fixing damages caused by illegal dumping, that is money taken away from families who need help.

"To throw things like that there's no need for that. You know - maybe they can change their ways," Garza said.

Organizers are reminding residents to only donate accepted items during designated donation hours and to avoid leaving items outside after the store has closed.

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