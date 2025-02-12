Former Alice ISD coach arrested, charged with drug possession

Former Alice ISD coach Hector Gaza Jr. was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 12, at a home on the 1300 block of Encino. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone by the Jim Wells County Sheriff deputies, according to Jim Wells County Sheriff Joseph "Guy" Baker.

As KRIS 6 News first reported, Gaza resigned from the school district following the drug accusations last week. Gaza was the Coyote defensive coordinator and head track coach for the boys.

Gaza is suspected to be the owner of a baggie of cocaine found on the DAEP campus. According to Sheriff Baker, an employee found the baggie on campus and turned it over to administration, who then called the sheriff’s office.

The district released a statement to Neighborhood News Reporter Melissa Trevino on Tuesday that said, in part, “The individual at issue has resigned his employment with the Alice ISD and the district is cooperating with law enforcement.”

Baker said his investigators were able to determine the drugs fell from Gaza’s pocket.

According to Sheriff Baker, the white powdery substance was field tested for a positive cocaine result.

Gaza was booked into the Jim Wells County Jail.

