Alice ISD coach resigns following drug allegations, no arrest made

A baggie of cocaine found on an Alice Independent School District campus led to the resignation of a district coach.

As of Tuesday, Feb. 11, there has not been an arrest so KRIS 6 News Neighborhood News reporter Melissa Trevino met with Jim Wells County Sheriff Joseph “Guy” Baker to ask why.

“Everybody is considered to be innocent to proven guilty,” Sheriff Baker said.

The coach has not been charged. But, Sheriff Baker said investigators are looking into the discovery of the baggie of white powdery substance found on the Disciplinary Alternative Education Program (DAEP) campus.

Neither the sheriff nor the school district would name the coach.

The district released a statement saying in part, “The individual at issue has resigned his employment with the Alice ISD and the district is cooperating with law enforcement.”

"This was found on Thursday, the 6th. (The sheriff's deputy) was contacted by the principal that a substance had been found on the premises which was suspected to be narcotics,” Baker said.

KRIS 6 News asked Sheriff Baker, “Will there be an arrest and why hasn’t there been an arrest so far?"

"Because the narcotics were not found on a particular person, we have to look at all of the evidence. We have to see if we can identify positively identify who. And then we need to submit that to the district attorney's office,” he said.

Investigators are looking at surveillance video and waiting on lab results from the Drug Enforcement Administration.

"It was field tested to be cocaine. We are collecting evidence right now. There's obviously potential for video evidence -that we're looking at,” Baker said

The sheriff said it could take up to 30 days to get the lab results. Once they are back, the sheriff said the district attorney’s will review the case.

Neighborhood News Reporter Melissa Trevino has submitted Freedom of Information requests to both Alice ISD and the JWC Sheriff’s Department for further details on this incident.

