Food insecurity rises in Jim Wells County as families struggle to stretch monthly budgets

Families across Jim Wells County are struggling with food insecurity as rising costs make it harder to stretch monthly budgets, forcing more residents to rely on local food pantries.

Robert and Cecilia Ramirez, Alice residents on a fixed income, receive about $250 a month in food stamps, but the couple says it doesn't go as far as it used to.

"Well, you have to stretch it out so much, so it doesn't go through the whole month. We come here to complete the month. So we can get extra food," Robert Ramirez said.

The couple visited the REAL Inc. food distribution line Friday, Oct. 31, to supplement their grocery budget. Cecilia Ramirez said the monthly food stamp allowance barely covers their needs.

"Cause it's hard. I mean, two hundred fifty dollars doesn't really buy you nothing. I try to go and say 'I'm gonna leave it - some of it, but it turns out that by the time I get there it's - I only have fifty dollars left," Cecilia Ramirez said.

To make their food and money last longer, the Ramirez family buys more chicken, searches for deals and relies on the food pantry. They won't receive their SNAP benefits on November 1st due to a shutdown.

"It's very hard. You know—we're not the only ones," Cecilia Ramirez said.

According to Feeding America, 47 million people in America face food insecurity, with over 13 million of those being children.

REAL Inc. officials said they provided meals to about 300 families on Friday, representing a 70 percent increase from the previous week.

Teresa Garcia, who has volunteered with the organization for more than a year, said the increased demand is particularly hard on elderly residents.

"It makes it hard on the elderly. I don't know how they do it with their minimal disability or their minimum social security," Garcia said.

She said she's noticed more families struggling and feels compelled to help.

"And I think it's important that we have people out here to help others who can't. You know - others who are on a hard time," Garcia said.

REAL Food Pantry locations and times:

Alice - on the second and fourth Wednesdays, and every Friday on 1300 Wyoming Street in Alice from 8:30 a.m. till 10 a.m. or until supplies last.

Ben Bolt - on the second and fourth Mondays at 412 Burton Avenue, Alice from 9 a.m. till 10 a.m. or until supplies last.

Premont - on the first and third Mondays at 248 Southwest First Street in Premont from 9 a.m. till 10 a.m. or until supplies last.

Centro De Provecho in San Diego - first and third Wednesdays at 410 North Benavides Street in San Diego from 9:30 a.m. till 10:30 a.m. or until supplies last.

For more information call 361-668-3158.

