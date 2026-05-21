Flooding hits Alice after overnight storms; residents urge caution on roads

Alice residents woke to flooded streets, standing water, and storm debris Thursday, May 21, after another round of heavy overnight rainfall swept through the area.

Iris Lozano, a Jim Wells County resident, said the storms made for restless nights.

"The last two nights - definitely a lot of rain. There was a lot of rain and during the night time around two, three in the morning it would go on for a long time," she said.

Lozano said she could hear wind, rain, and thunder through the night. When morning came, she found a tree had fallen next to her car, though it caused no damage.

During her morning commute, Lozano got a closer look at the storm's impact on the area.

"Around 7 in the morning, I was heading to work and I saw all the -almost like a pond of water - heading to work. And just tree branches on the road. A lot of debris from dirt and leaves," she said.

Lozano said the flooding left some residents on edge, with many thinking back to the Kerrville flooding last year.

"You never know how bad flooding could be."

Neighbors in the area said they keep the saying "turn around, don't drown" in mind when navigating flooded roads.

For Gabriel Arrollo, an Alice resident, flooding near his home was not a major concern — but conditions elsewhere caught his attention.

"But then, when I got to work. I walked this way a little bit and immediately noticed the water flowing through the creek was pretty high."

After months of dry conditions, Arrollo said the rain is a welcome sight.

More rain is possible throughout the remainder of the week.

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