Extreme heat poses deadly risk to pets in minutes

Veterinarians are urging pet owners across South Texas to adjust their routines as temperatures continue climbing, warning that extreme heat can turn deadly for pets in a matter of minutes.

From hot pavement that can burn paws to heatstroke that can develop quickly, experts say limiting time outdoors during the hottest part of the day is one of the most important steps owners can take. Pets should also have access to fresh water and shade, and owners should watch them closely for signs of distress.

Carlos Saenz, a longtime Jim Wells County resident, keeps summer walks short for his dog, Molecule.

"If you're gonna take them out, take them out early in the morning or late in the evening. Me - I came to town and she likes to walk around the park - so we're just making a half a mile run and then get back in the truck," Saenz said.

Saenz said while some outdoor dogs may tolerate the heat better, they still need shade, water, and room to escape the sun.

"Outdoor dogs - that's another story - some outdoor dogs can withstand the heat if they're in the shade and not tied down," Saenz said.

At Wilkinson Veterinary Clinic, staff say prevention is the best way to avoid heat emergencies. Daniella Morin offered tips for keeping outdoor pets cool.

"Definitely for the outside - you always want to keep some nice fresh water outside. You can also put ice in it during the day to keep it nice and cool. You want to keep an area shaded to where they're gonna end up having plenty of shade to go and cool off," Morin said.

If a pet begins excessively panting, appears fatigued, or shows other signs of overheating, Morin said owners should start cooling them gradually — and warned that cooling a pet too quickly can do more harm than good.

"If their temperature's over a certain limit you definitely need to start putting alcohol on their paw pads. The alcohol on their paw pads does help cool off the pet to where the temperature will end up dropping little by little. Put them next to a fan. You can also do ice packs," Morin said.

Morin also urged the community to think beyond their own pets and remember the local stray population during the summer months.

"Even if they're not yours or they're just local strays - just to keep a little bucket of water somewhere for them. Just to keep them cool. They don't have access to it. Something like that would definitely help them out," Morin said.

Veterinarians say to watch for signs of heatstroke and seek veterinary care immediately if you have any concerns.

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