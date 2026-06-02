City of Alice ramps up mosquito spraying after recent rainfall hits the area

The City of Alice is deploying spray trucks across multiple neighborhoods to control mosquito populations following recent rainfall that created widespread standing water.

Alice Parks Director Miguel Chapa said two spray trucks are operating across different parts of the city, with crews spraying in the early morning hours while most residents are still asleep.

"Just like everybody else in the Coastal Bend there are mosquitoes in Alice also. And we are tackling them," Chapa said.

City officials say mosquitoes thrive in standing water, meaning even small areas around the home can quickly turn into breeding grounds. Chapa is urging residents to help by eliminating standing water on their own properties.

"We want the community to help with - you know - if they have standing water please throw it. It'll gather in tires, it'll gather in pots. It'll just gather anywhere. With all the rain that we've had it'll gather in a lot of places," Chapa said.

Chapa also recommends keeping grass cut short so mosquitoes have fewer places to hide.

According to the CDC, some mosquitoes spread diseases like West Nile that make people sick.

Residents who notice a problem area in their neighborhood can contact City Hall or the courthouse to report concerns and request spraying.

"We're monitoring again. We just did a treatment last week. We're expecting more rain in the forecast. After the rain is gone we'll reevaluate," Chapa said.

Community members say they hope the city and county continue spraying frequently, adding that mosquitoes have made it harder to enjoy time outside.

City and county officials say spraying will continue as needed.Residents are also encouraged to take precautions when spending time outdoors.

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