Baseball professional gets special award for his career

Alice lifelong resident Bobby Cuellar was drafted by the University of Texas in 1974. In 1977, he became a pitcher.

Eventually he took a job with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cuellar earned the prestigious award - Mike Coolbaugh Award.

Alice's Bobby Cuellar first learned about America’s past - baseball. Decades later, Cuellar has earned a prestigious award for all the time and effort he has put into the sport.

The award Bobby Cuellar was shocked to win - the 15th annual Mike Coolbaugh Award - is given annually to an individual for their outstanding work to the sport of baseball.

“I didn’t even know I was going to get the award -number one. It was really a surprise. If you’ve read it. We had a meeting – a zoom meeting with a hundred and something people and I thought it was about work and our firm director Will Rhymes ended up letting me know that I had won the award,” Cuellar said.

Cuellar just celebrated his 50th year in baseball and his 10th year with the Los Angeles Dodgers where he is a special assistant in the player development department.

The lifelong resident of Alice played baseball outside with his older brothers, with the Knights of Columbus teams, and then at William Adams High School.

Cuellar said nothing in baseball is done alone. He’s thankful for the recognition and will continue to coach in the world of baseball – making a difference one player at a time.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.