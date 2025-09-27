Francisco Ybanez is celebrating his 103rd birthday on Sunday, Sept. 28, marking more than a century of life that includes service as a World War II Army veteran.

The Alice resident was visited by family members for his special day, reflecting on a life that has spanned over 10 decades.

"I just don't feel it. I went right through it. I don't think I'm that old," Ybanez said.

Army World War II veteran celebrates 103rd birthday

Ybanez was drafted into the Army a year after the U.S. joined World War II, serving alongside other young men of his generation.

"I had to go. All the boys of my age, and so, we all had to go," Ybanez said.

The Army veteran says his time in the military was honorable, but he was also helping with his family's necessities during wartime.

"Just go in there. You might back - get back - and you might not. I always thought I was coming back. Always did. Praying and said I was coming back. And I did," Ybanez said.

The rifleman returned to the United States in 1946, where he got married and started his family - one that remains grateful to still have him today.

According to the National World War II Museum, less than half a percent of World War II veterans are still living.

"So, we pray every day give thanks to the Lord that he has given him these years to share with us," said Norma Alvarez, Ybanez's youngest daughter.

Alvarez says her father doesn't go into details about his life as a soldier. The American soldier has a shadow box of medals and a book that symbolizes his silent memories and lost comrades.

"He didn't say anything about the war until not very long ago. He was a quiet man of few words but when he spoke, he spoke," Alvarez said.

The World War II veteran said he's proud to have defended America even though it was a controversial time in American history.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!