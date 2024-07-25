Alice woman releases Christian single to spread the love of Jesus

Roxanne Pacheco, of Alice, has taken her blessing and recorded an album.

Her goals to share the love of Jesus Christ, and make and record more music.

It’s all about praise and worship for one Alice woman who has taken her faith and turned it into a musical journey.

Roxanne Pacheco grew up in church knowing her place was up on stage and singing, but, she didn’t realize what was in store for her

Pacheco has been singing in church and around her neighborhood for nearly three decades. She said her voice has been a blessing to her.

“Because I just love Jesus so much. I have overcome so much because of him. And I find so much peace and joy every time I sing to him,” Pacheco said.

Pacheco said life is hard for everyone and we all struggle. However, the other constant thing in her life - Jesus Christ.

“He has been there throughout the good and the bad. And I will always continue to sing of his goodness no matter what season I’m in,” she said.

Because of her faith, she’s been very involved in Christ’s ministry meeting different neighbors especially those throughout BT Church’s Worship Team - like Nicholas Maddox from McAllen’s BT Church site.

“He had told me this awhile back, actually. And I just took it as okay and just kept worshipping and kept singing. And then I got that phone call,” Pacheco said.

She traveled to the Rio Grande Valley and recorded her song ‘How Great the Love of God’ which can be heard on different music platforms like Spotify, Amazon, Apple Music, and YouTube.

“Our next goal would be to make more music. Make more music, record more music and continue to push Jesus,” Pacheco said.

Pacheco said she can’t wait to see what’s inshore for her faith and music career.

