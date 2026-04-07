Alice resident gets over 22 years in federal prison for receiving $160,000 of meth hidden inside bricks

A 35-year-old Alice resident will serve 265 months in federal prison for receiving meth through a commercial carrier service.

Acting U.S. Attorney John G.E. Marck announced the sentencing of Scott Garza, who pleaded guilty on Dec. 30, 2025, to knowingly and intentionally possessing meth with the intent to distribute it.

U.S. District Judge David S. Morales ordered Garza to serve the prison term, which will be immediately followed by five years of supervised release. During the sentencing hearing, the court heard evidence regarding an abandoned, boarded-up house where the drugs were delivered and a firearm that Garza possessed at the time. Judge Morales noted that while Garza may have previously been a low-level dealer, participating in this crime elevated his status.

The investigation began on Aug. 7, 2025, when law enforcement intercepted an international package shipped from Mexico to an Alice address. An X-ray examination and a K-9 alert revealed 10 clay bricks containing meth mixed into the clay material.

The drugs weighed nearly eight kilograms and had an estimated street value of $160,000.

Investigators tracked the package to Garza, who traveled to the abandoned house to retrieve it before opening it at his home.

Authorities later searched Garza's residence and found three firearms alongside distributable quantities of cocaine, meth, Xanax tablets, marijuana and synthetic marijuana.

Garza, who was previously on bond, was taken into custody after sentencing. He awaits transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement - Homeland Security Investigations led the investigation, assisted by the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Jim Wells County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley A. Pruitt prosecuted the case.

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