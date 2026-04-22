Alice police search for wanted fugitive Mark Gonzalez after he fled

The Alice Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Mark Gonzalez, also known as "Rooster," after he fled from law enforcement late Tuesday night.

Gonzalez evaded capture in the area of North Aransas and King Street despite a large law enforcement presence.

He was recently arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was released from the Jim Wells County Jail with specific restrictions, including an ankle monitor. Gonzalez is currently wanted for probation violations in Nueces County and Jim Wells County.

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to his capture.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Alice Police Department at 361-664-0186 and request to speak with Cpl. Homero Mendoza. Tips can also be submitted to the Crime Stoppers hotline at 361-664-TIPS.

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