Alice Police Department records clerk breaks barriers and changes perceptions about autism in the workplace

27-year-old Manuel Munoz is proving that an autism diagnosis does not define his potential, but increases it, as he uses his unique strengths to serve his community.

Munoz is a records clerk with the Alice Police Department. He makes sure critical documents are organized, entered into the system, and are accessible.

"I also assist dispatch whenever they get calls they can't receive. And talk to people walking in. In case they need to make a report or pick up a report, or if they need help with anything else, like speak to an officer about an issue they have," Munoz said.

He started with the department in 2022 as a dispatcher and moved to records in 2023. Munoz said his time with the department has been fulfilling and astonishing.

"The fact that I've been here almost four years is something I'm most proud of. I feel like it's a misconception that people say, 'Autistic people can't maintain a job for very long,'" Munoz said.

According to the U.S. Department of Education and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, only about 21 percent of people with disabilities, including autism, are employed.

Alice PD clerk breaks barriers and changes perceptions of autism

Munoz says there have been challenges, but he has learned to navigate them.

"As someone with autism, I was always mostly a quiet person. Sometimes it's hard to talk, especially a little louder. Sometimes I speak a little quietly," Munoz said.

He says keeping calm is essential in his job because we do not know the challenges others are facing. As Autism Awareness Month continues, Munoz hopes his story serves as a reminder that opportunities can be found for everyone.

"Give them a chance and they'll surprise you. They may have qualities no one else might have and they'll overcome the challenges they are facing and meet up to your expectations," Munoz said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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