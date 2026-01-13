Alice PD unveils Versaterm system to improve 911 communication with residents

On Monday, Jan. 12, the Alice Police Department unveiled Versaterm, a cutting-edge communication system designed to improve how the department connects with residents during 9-1-1 calls and emergency situations.

Police Chief Eden Garcia said the automated service represents a first-of-its-kind technology for Alice, joining only a handful of departments across Texas, including San Antonio and Brownsville, that use this system.

"We have it in place to help communicate with our community. It's important when people call 9-1-1 that they receive information in return. So what this does is it's an automated service," Garcia said.

When someone dials 9-1-1, Versaterm immediately sends a text message to the caller with key information including the responding officer's name, estimated time of arrival, and a survey to rate their experience after the situation has been resolved.

The system provides comprehensive updates throughout the entire process, keeping residents informed as cases move through the system and letting them know where charges are filed, whether in municipal or county court.

"They'll be getting information through this portal - through this Versaterm. And it'll give them information on who the officer - investigating officer is, what's being done, and if there's been an arrest," Garcia said.

Alice resident Amanda Friedeck first learned about the new technology through social media and has some concerns about the rollout.

"I think with the short time slot - with the information we've been given per Facebook - it's not enough time for constituents to understand it completely," Friedeck said.

Despite her questions, Friedeck remains optimistic about the potential benefits, believing that increased transparency and real-time updates could strengthen trust between police and the community.

Garcia said he plans to host public meetings to educate residents about the new communication tool and how it will benefit the community.

