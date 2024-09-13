Alice neighbors agree with coach's decision to make athletes face consequences for attending weekend party

Alice ISD students are facing consequences after police bust a party in Jim Wells County with underage drinking.

Alice Head Football Coach released a letter to parents and student-athletes explaining the importance of self-reporting.

The district released a statement Friday that said 42 Alice ISD students self-reported on their attendance to the underage party.

Dozens of kids facing citations after police bust a party with alcohol in Jim Wells County last weekend. Now, football players in Alice are facing possible consequences if they were in attendance.

KRIS6 News Neighborhood News Reporter Melissa Trevino spoke with several neighbors in Alice to find out if they stand behind the coach’s decision.

Alice athletes and their parents received a letter from the district’s head coach in reference to possible consequences to athletes who may have attended a party where they allegedly drank alcohol. Several Alice neighbors said they agree there should be consequences.

A statement released Friday, Sept. 13, by the Alice Independent School District Superintendent said 42 of the 84 students who were cited have come forward to accept their punishment.

Alice resident, Charles Smith, has been following our coverage of this story all week.

He said student-athletes must be held responsible for their actions.

"As far as I'm concerned, he's doing the right thing. If you're caught with any kind of illicit drugs or alcohol and you've signed a pledge to say 'Hey, I promise to stay away from all this while I'm participating in sports. Whether it's UIL or otherwise, there should be consequences,” Smith said.

He isn’t the only one who stands behind the coach.

Isabel Salinas said when she was a kid, if she made a mistake, she faced consequences.

"If the parents think that's not right. Your child was in a place, even though they weren't there - in a school place, you need to have consequences,” Salinas said.

According to Friday’s press release, for the 42 student-athletes who came forward, those consequences are mandatory drug and alcohol counseling.

Those who don’t come forward and are later identified will face harsher punishment.

Charles Smith agrees with that.

"It doesn't really matter if you know that you shouldn't be there, you shouldn't be there,” Smith said.

In that same statement sent Friday, the district said they did not get the names of those cited from law enforcement. It also said the decision to come forward was made entirely by the students.

