Alice Memorial Stadium needs major repairs

Alice ISD received a structural inspection and evaluation for the Alice Memorial Stadium.

The report states the stadium built nearly 80 years ago needs repairs.

Alice ISD has requested a structural inspection and evaluation of the Alice Memorial Stadium. This concrete structure has been a staple of the community for many years – there have been football games but there has been much more for Coyote fans.

Michael Hinojosa, the stadium’s operations director, graduated from Alice ISD and remembers how it looked then and the similarities now.

Hinojosa showed KRIS reporter Melissa Trevino some of the deteriorated parts of the stadium. These areas are named in the evaluation - which the superintendent says - has been posted to the district’s website.

“There’s a lot of exposure of the rebar. There are a lot of gaps in the concrete that are significant concerns for the safety of all. There’s mold that can be found in the dressing rooms which definitely is not safe,” said Alice ISD Superintendent Dr. Anysia Trevino.

The main goal? Making it a safer facility for the community.

KRIS 6 News

So, how did the stadium and the evaluation become a focus to the district after decades?

“The former superintendent and the cabinet felt it was necessary for us to do an evaluation of Alice Memorial Stadium,” Trevino said.

School officials tell me that the students deserve the best – not only in the classroom...but in other facilities they use.

The report is now being reviewed.

“And through those finding we are evaluating what the district can do to ensure that everyone in the community enjoys the stadium, but that it’s also a safe stadium for all the individuals who that are there to observe a fabulous game,” Trevino said.

After the tours of Alice Memorial Stadium are completed – the superintendent said those living in Alice will be properly informed before they look at the next options.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.