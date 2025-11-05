The Alice Coyotes have been without a home field for nearly five months as construction continues on their new stadium. The multi-million dollar project, funded by a bond that passed last year, will feature 6,000 seats and modern amenities when completed in May.

Alice Memorial Stadium construction continues

Construction crews have made significant progress on infrastructure work that isn't immediately visible, including visitor-side concession stands and press box slabs. The project represents a complete overhaul of the Alice Memorial Stadium, replacing outdated facilities with modern amenities for the high school football team.

However, the project has divided the Alice community on spending priorities.

"I think money can be spent better. In terms of the infrastructure for the facilities for our students are housed 12 months out of the year," Onesimo Castillo said.

Castillo, an Alice resident and former high school football player, questions whether the community has prioritized sports over academics.

"And a stadium, yeah, it's important, but it shouldn't be a priority," Castillo said.

Despite his concerns about priorities, Castillo acknowledges the stadium was needed and understands the temporary inconvenience.

"You can't build a stadium overnight. So, it's an inconvenience that you have to put up with, but in the end, you're going to have a facility that's going to house the Coyotes and any other event," Castillo said.

Other community members support the investment in student athletics. Valentina Trejo-Trevino, whose son previously played for the Coyotes and whose grandson currently plays, believes the money is well spent.

"They deserve it cause they work real hard. They're football players. They go to practice at the wee hours. They practice weekends, days," Trejo-Trevino said.

She views the new stadium as long overdue for Alice students.

"The stadium is really important for the children. It's about time they did something good like that here in Alice," Trejo-Trevino said.

School officials expect the Alice Memorial Stadium construction to be completed by May, giving the Coyotes a new home field for the next football season.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!