Alice lifts all drought restrictions as lake levels recover

ALICE, Texas — The City of Alice has rescinded all stages of its Drought Contingency Plan, effective immediately, after Lake Corpus Christi rose to levels at or above the thresholds required to lift all three stages of drought restrictions.

The city announced the change Aug. 11, 2026, saying the improvement in water conditions allows it to remove all drought-related restrictions that had been in place.

Despite the lifted restrictions, city officials are urging residents to keep conserving water.

"Keep in mind that in order to conserve the availability of our water supply and protect the integrity of the water facility, we must make every effort to conserve water regardless of the elevation at Lake Corpus Christi," the city said.

The City of Alice currently relies on Lake Corpus Christi elevation levels as outlined in its Drought Contingency Plan and Water Conservation Plan. The city has also supplemented its water supply with brackish groundwater purified through reverse osmosis technology.

City officials said once Alice transitions fully to its brackish water desalination plant, the Drought Contingency Plan will be reviewed and updated to reflect a more stable and uninterrupted water supply system.

Residents seeking more information about the Drought Contingency Plan and Water Conservation Plan can contact Demetrio Duarte, Director of Public Works, at 361/460-0644 or at Demetrio.duarte@cityofalice.org. The plans are also available at cityofalice.org.

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