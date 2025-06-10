Alice ISD board member resigns just one month after re-election

A longtime Alice Independent School District school board member has resigned just one month after being re-elected to a second term.

Albert Molina's resignation was accepted during Monday, June 9, school board meeting, ending his eight-year tenure on the board.

"Mr. Molina was a member of our school board and served our community for over eight years. He resigned," said Jennifer Barrera, Alice ISD School Board President.

While neither Barrera nor the school district would provide an official reason for the resignation, a source with direct knowledge tells KRIS 6 News Molina shared inappropriate communications with a school district employee.

When I reached out to Molina, he referred me to his resignation statement on Facebook, which stated in part: "This has not been an easy choice, but recent challenges have taken a toll on my health and well-being. At this time, I need to prioritize my family, my work, and my peace of mind."

The board is now focused on finding Molina's replacement.

"In June of 2023, the board implemented a policy and procedures when a board member resigns. We're going to follow that same procedure and any member of our community that's interested can submit a letter of intent," Barrera said.

Some Alice residents are questioning the circumstances surrounding the resignation.

"I think that school officials should probably own up to whatever is happening and just let things be brought out into the light," said Nori Mora, a retired educator and Alice resident.

The superintendent of schools is accepting letters and resumes from those interested in filling the vacant position until June 18 at 5 p.m. A special school board meeting will be held to review the possible candidates.

"I'm excited of the direction our district is going. So, any candidate that is interested in applying - We would like them to be positive and promoting educational excellence," Barrera said.

