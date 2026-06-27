Alice Housing Authority hosts third annual Senior Prom for residents who missed it as teens

For one afternoon in Alice, age was just a number as the Alice Housing Authority rolled out its third annual Senior Prom on Friday, June 26.

With music filling the room, seniors took to the dance floor and posed for photos to remember the memories made with friends.

Melissa Trevino

For many attendees, it was a prom night they never had the chance to experience when they were younger.

Anabel Barrera Alaniz, who attended school in Mexico where prom was not part of the school experience, said she would not miss the event.

"I wish there would have been, right. No, there wasn't that type of occasion. But yes, I wish there would have been because it's something beautiful," Barrera Alaniz said.

She described what the event means to the residents at the High Rise.

Melissa Trevino

"My opinion is that it is very beautiful for the residents here at High Rise. It's something special for the people to have fun and have a good time," Barrera Alaniz said.

Janice Rounds also missed out on prom when she was younger, but said it is never too late to make new memories.

"When I didn't go to school, didn't go to my prom — at least I know now — I'm older, it's better. I like it," Rounds said.

Rounds said the best part of the day was simply being surrounded by friends, music, and community.

"Well, it's something to enjoy, have fun, enjoy the food, and enjoy the people," Rounds said.

The event gave seniors a chance to dress up, dance, and celebrate life. Everyone I spoke with said they hope to keep the tradition going for years to come.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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