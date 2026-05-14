Alice High School students, teachers are dealing with heat as AC repairs continue on campus

Students and teachers at Alice High School are enduring uncomfortable temperatures in their classrooms as the campus works to resolve ongoing air conditioning issues. Temporary cooling measures are in place while repairs continue.

Over the last few days, Alice High School parents — who didn't want to go on camera — say they're frustrated with their kids attending school with no air conditioning. They say their children sent pictures of thermostats and students in the hallways where there is some cool air. They're concerned about how students and teachers are functioning in the heat.

Susie Luna Saldana, president of C-Cause United Teachers of School Employees and a former educator, said the conditions pose a serious risk.

"If you spend 15 or 20 minutes in a building that has no air conditioning and you don't have any windows to open or you don't have any ventilation coming in you're going to have a problem."

Luna Saldana said the issue goes beyond comfort.

"It is a health issue. It is an issue that affects everyone. It affects the employees. It affects the students. It affects everyone," she said.

Alice High School Principal Marissa Kubala said the district has been working to address the problem since it began.

"Over the last couple of days we've been experiencing some AC issues on our campus. And maintenance has been alerted and we've been working diligently working to resolve the issues."

Kubala said student health and learning remain a priority as repairs continue.

"So, we have a chiller that's come in. We're doing our best to get the cold air into the school. It is a large campus. It is an older building, but we've brought in reinforcements."

Dr. Kubala said fans of all sizes have been placed in classrooms and the cafeteria, along with ice chests filled with cold bottled water for students.

Luna Saldana offered guidance to parents navigating the situation.

"If your child is in a classroom that is cool — keep them in school. We need them in school. We need them learning. But if your child is in an area where the air condition is not working — and they're not — pull them out of school."

There is no time frame for when the air conditioning will be completely fixed. Alice ISD school officials say any student not in class due to the AC issues will not be penalized.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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